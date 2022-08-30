Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 24.0%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

