Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,804,100 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 8,972,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,582.3 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

