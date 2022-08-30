Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,246.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Stock Up 4.4 %

About Eyenovia

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.