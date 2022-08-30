Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 663,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 214,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

