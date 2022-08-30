Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Q2 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

