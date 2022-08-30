Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,943 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.