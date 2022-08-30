Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,824 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,824 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $29,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of IPAR opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.