Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $29.47 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

