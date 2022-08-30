Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $29.78 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

