American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,846 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $30,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $432,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 48.8% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 253,792 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

