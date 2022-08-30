Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 936,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,276 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.51 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

