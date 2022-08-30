AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.