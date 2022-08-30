AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $311,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

