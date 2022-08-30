AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

