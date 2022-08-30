AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 777,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 343.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

