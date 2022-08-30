AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,080 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

CWK opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.