Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,241,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

