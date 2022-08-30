Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

