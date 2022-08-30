AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 26,737 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $380.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

