AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,453 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,268 shares of company stock worth $1,305,842 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

