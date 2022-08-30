AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

