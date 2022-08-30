AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 112.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $333,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,877 shares during the period.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Credicorp

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

