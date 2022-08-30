Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $23.91 Million Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,595 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,268 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after acquiring an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

