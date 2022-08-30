Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,189 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,625 shares of company stock worth $18,092,458. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.