Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,598 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,408 shares of company stock worth $3,414,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

