Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,020 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 567,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas Trading Down 5.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of ARVN opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

