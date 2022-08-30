Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,899 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insider Activity

Insmed Price Performance

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.