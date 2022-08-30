Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,507 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

