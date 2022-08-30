Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $395.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.