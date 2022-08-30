Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Trading Down 1.1 %

About Innospec

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.