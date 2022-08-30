Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $17.65 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

