Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.