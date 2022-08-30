Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.34 and a beta of 1.45. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

