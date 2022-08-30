Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

