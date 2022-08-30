Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,225 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

