Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Graco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Graco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Graco by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

