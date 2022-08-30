Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of GPK opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

