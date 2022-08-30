Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,288 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

