Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

