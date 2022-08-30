Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $188.59.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

