AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 245.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

