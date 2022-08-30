AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,236 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

