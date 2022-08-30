AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,236 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Stock Performance
NYSE:CHD opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.
Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.
Church & Dwight Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.