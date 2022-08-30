Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

