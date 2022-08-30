AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,004 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after buying an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

