Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,336,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 550,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 177,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $13,738,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

