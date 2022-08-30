AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.6 %

RS opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

