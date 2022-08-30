ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $251.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.