AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

