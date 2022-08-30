AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 4,865 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,064. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

