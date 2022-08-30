AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE VNO opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

